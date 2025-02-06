Sweden mourns: Gunman details emerge

[Source: BBC NEWS]
Swedish police said they were still investigating the motive behind the country’s deadliest mass shooting, as local media began reporting details about the gunman.
The suspect, named in reports as 35-year-old local man Rickard Andersson, was reported to be a former student of the school in Orebo, a city 157 km (98 miles) west of Stockholm, where the attack took place on Tuesday.
Eleven people died in the shooting, including the attacker, with at least six others injured.
The attack has sent shockwaves through the nation, with King Carl XVI Gustaf on Wednesday saying: “All of Sweden is mourning.”
Authorities are still yet to release details about the dead and injured. Health officials said three women and two men were in a critical but stable condition, while another woman was treated for minor injuries.
Police declined to confirm media reports naming Andersson as the suspect. Orebro police said they had identified the suspect but would “not publish his name yet, due to the investigation“.
They have not said how he died but indicated on Wednesday he had most likely killed himself after an exchange of fire with police.
Police said they were still investigating why the gunman had chose to attack the Risbergska adult educational centre. Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported the suspect was previously enrolled at the school but had not attended classes since 2021.
Police on Tuesday said the suspect had no apparent links to gangs and did not appear to be motivated by ideology.
They also do not believe the attack was motivated by terrorism.