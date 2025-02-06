Sweden mourns: Gunman details emerge

Swedish police said they were still investigating the motive behind the country’s deadliest mass shooting, as local media began reporting details about the gunman.

The suspect, named in reports as 35-year-old local man Rickard Andersson, was reported to be a former student of the school in Orebo, a city 157 km (98 miles) west of Stockholm, where the attack took place on Tuesday.

Eleven people died in the shooting, including the attacker, with at least six others injured.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the nation, with King Carl XVI Gustaf on Wednesday saying: “All of Sweden is mourning.”