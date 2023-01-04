Suspect sought after hit-and-run crash at NYC restaurant leaves 22 injured

[Source: ABC]
A total of 22 people were injured after a car crashed into a restaurant in upper Manhattan.
Three people refused medical attention at the scene and 19 others were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the NYPD.
Police responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision involving multiple injured people.
A preliminary investigation determined that an Audi sedan exited a gas station and collided into the rear of a Toyota RAV4 on Broadway, according to officials.
