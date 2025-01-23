South Korea investigators ask prosecutors to indict Yoon for insurrection, abuse of power

[ Source : Reuters ]

This will be held on Thursday that prosecutors indict President Yoon Suk Yeol for committing insurrection and abuse of power over his short-lived declaration of martial law after transferring his case to the prosecutors’ office.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said it would ask prosecutors to indict Yoon over allegations he was the ringleader of an insurrection, for abuse of his authority and obstructing others from exercising their rights. Under the law, the CIO only has the the authority to investigate and must hand cases over to prosecutors for prosecution.

Yoon has been incarcerated since last week as the investigators examined his attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3, a move that shocked the nation and beyond even though it was overturned within hours by parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

The CIO was launched in 2021 as an independent anti-graft agency to investigate high-ranking officials including the president and their family members and has led a joint team involving police and the defence ministry, while prosecutors carry out their own probe.