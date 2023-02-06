Six new ministers sworn in after Cabinet reshuffle in NZ

[Source: 1News]

Six new ministers have been sworn in at Government House this morning.

A new parliamentary under-secretary was also appointed.

It follows Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ Cabinet reshuffle announcement yesterday.

The new ministers sworn in today were Ginny Andersen, Barbara Edmonds, Duncan Webb, Willow Jean Prime, Rino Tirikatene, Deborah Russell.

Jo Luxton was sworn in as a parliamentary under-secretary for agriculture and education.

Andersen slightly jumped the gun early, beginning her oath too soon. Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro joked it reflected enthusiasm, which was met with laughs from family and friends gathered and Andersen herself.

Ministers Megan Woods and Ayesha Verrall were also in attendance.

Among yesterday’s announced changes to the line-up was Stuart Nash regaining the police portfolio, Nanaia Mahuta losing local government but retaining the foreign portfolio, and Peeni Henare losing defence to Andrew Little.

Transport Minister Michael Wood also gained the revived Auckland portfolio, something Hipkins said was in part spurred on by the Auckland floods.

Kiro said she understood some of the new appointees and their families would have been impacted by the floods and acknowledged that, along with impacts of the pandemic and other challenges.

She said she looked forward to working with all new ministers and parliamentary under-secretary, and congratulated them.

“All the very best in your duties.”

Woods said it was an honour for her to be there on behalf of the prime minister.

Hipkins is currently in Auckland.

Woods said she was sure the ministers would do the job to the “best of [their] considerable abilities”.

“I’m confident your talents will strengthen our team.”