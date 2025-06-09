Russia destroyed over 3,000 Ukrainian drones last week, RIA says

source: reuters
Russia has intercepted and destroyed at least 3,124 Ukrainian drones over the past week, the RIA state news agency said, citing data from the Defence Ministry.
RIA, after compiling the data, said the most drones were downed on May 13 and May 17 with 572 and 1,054 units destroyed, respectively, mostly over European Russia.
At least four people were killed, including three in the Moscow region, after Ukraine launched its biggest overnight drone attack on the Russian capital in more than a year, local officials said on Sunday.
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