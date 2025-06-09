Russia destroyed over 3,000 Ukrainian drones last week, RIA says

source: reuters

Russia has intercepted and destroyed at ​least 3,124 Ukrainian drones ‌over the past week, the RIA state news ​agency said, citing ​data from the Defence ⁠Ministry.

RIA, after compiling the ​data, said the ​most drones were downed on May 13 and May 17 ​with 572 and ​1,054 units destroyed, respectively, mostly ‌over ⁠European Russia.

At least four people were killed, including three in the ​Moscow ​region, ⁠after Ukraine launched its biggest overnight ​drone attack on ​the ⁠Russian capital in more than a year, ⁠local ​officials said on ​Sunday.