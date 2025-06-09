Navy spent over $500K searching for missing fishermen

The Republic of Fiji Navy spent more than $500,000 during its operation to locate the nine men reported missing at sea in March.

Commodore Timoci Natuva says significant resources were deployed during the search, highlighting the government’s commitment to prioritising the safety of its citizens.

Natuva confirmed there were no life jackets onboard the fishing vessel when the men left for sea.

He says one of the biggest challenges faced during the rescue operation was inaccurate information about the group’s intended fishing location.

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“That operation is about proper preparation before going out to sea, and the importance of providing accurate information on where people are travelling. The initial details provided were quite sketchy, particularly regarding their intended location and travel plans. There are also concerns that those involved did not have life jackets, while weather conditions at sea must always be taken seriously as part of safety preparations.”

The Fiji Navy also worked with regional partners during the search operation, using ships and helicopters to assist in efforts.

Natuva is urging the public to be properly prepared and monitor weather conditions before heading out to sea.

He is also calling for increased government funding to better support future rescue operations.