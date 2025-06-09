Moldova rejects Russian citizenship move in Transdniestria

source: reuters

Moldovan leaders denounced as a threat Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer of simplified Russian citizenship for the country’s pro-Russian Transdniestria separatist enclave and contemplated ​measures to counteract it.

Transdniestria broke from Moldova in 1990 when it was ‌still a Soviet republic and, despite a brief conflict two years later, has since existed largely in peace alongside the country.

Moldovan leaders denounced as a threat Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer of simplified Russian citizenship for the country’s pro-Russian Transdniestria separatist enclave and contemplated ​measures to counteract it.

Transdniestria broke from Moldova in 1990 when it was ‌still a Soviet republic and, despite a brief conflict two years later, has since existed largely in peace alongside the country.