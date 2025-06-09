Labasa back on top

The Extra Supermarket Labasa football team has moved to the top of the Extra Premier League standings after round nine.

This follows their draw against Tailevu Naitasiri, while Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba slipped to second following its 3-2 defeat to Stratum Rewa.

Labasa have 18 points while Ba is one point behind then Rewa and Lautoka on 16 each.

However, the Delta Tigers have a better goal difference then the Sugar City side.

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Nasinu and Suva remain tied on 14 points in an increasingly competitive title race.

Tagimoucia Nadi moves down to ninth place following its defeat to Lautoka and now misses out on qualification for the BiC Fiji FACT 2026 alongside Tailevu Naitasiri.

This weekend’s games sees Labasa play Rewa, Lautoka battles Tailevu Naitasiri, Suva hosts Nadi, Ba meets Nasinu and Navua takes on Nadroga