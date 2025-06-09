WHO declares Ebola emergency in Congo and Uganda

source: reuters

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda has been declared a public health emergency of international ‌concern by the World Health Organisation, after 80 suspected deaths.

The WHO said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency but that countries sharing land borders with the DRC are at high risk of further spread.

On Sunday, the U.N. health agency said in a statement that 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases and 246 suspected cases had ​been reported as of Saturday in the DRC’s Ituri province across at least three health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu.