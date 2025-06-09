Morning accident claims two lives

[Photo: FILE]

Two lives have been lost following a road accident along the Denarau Road in Nadi yesterday morning.

According to police, the first victim, a 23-year-old resident of Saru Back Road in Lautoka, is alleged to have lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and hit a 36-year-old man from Noke settlement who was walking along the side of the road.

Both victims were rushed to the Nadi Hospital, where they were unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

A third victim, a passenger travelling in the same vehicle, has been transferred to the Lautoka Aspen Hospital, where he remains admitted in stable condition.

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The national road death toll currently stands at 19 compared to 21 for the same period last year.