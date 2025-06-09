Govt weighs costs of back-to-back elections

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the government is reconsidering whether the Municipal Elections scheduled for September should proceed.

Speaking to FBC News this morning, Rabuka confirmed that a review will be carried out to determine government priorities amid current economic pressures.

He acknowledged concerns over the short timeframe between Municipal Elections and the next General Election, as well as other key priorities including the review of the Constitution.

“The things that we need to complete, the Constitution review, the processes in Parliament, the Referendum, any changes in Electoral law, all that needs to be incorporated into the law and then we go into election or we go into election and then incorporate in the government.”

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Meanwhile, the Fijian Elections Office has already begun preparations for the Municipal Elections, including voter registration.

Rabuka also confirmed that government is considering introducing a mini budget to cover the remainder of the year, before moving to a full January-to-December budget cycle.