University trio to take plea by the end of the month

[Photo: FILE]

Three tertiary students charged over the death of a 30-year-old man in Nauluvatu, Suva, are expected to take their plea later this month.

Aisake Lovobalavu, Alexander Leweniqila and Manoa Vakavuniwalu appeared before Suva High Court Judge Daniel Goundar this morning.

The victim was found with serious facial injuries on March 15 after allegedly drinking with the accused earlier that day.

The State informed the court that additional disclosures are still to be filed for the defence.

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Prosecutors also indicated that, pending endorsement from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the charges could be amended from murder to manslaughter.

The High Court has given the State until May 26 to complete the necessary filings, with the accused expected to take their plea on May 28.