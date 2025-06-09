Digital X-Ray services expanded

Patients in Tavua and Rakiraki will soon have easier access to x-ray services following the installation of new digital x-ray machines at both hospitals.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says the floor-mounted digital x-ray machines were installed by the local biomedical team at Tavua Hospital and Rakiraki Hospital.

Medical Imaging Technicians at the two hospitals are expected to undergo training next week on the operation and maintenance of the new equipment.

The Ministry says the upgrade means patients will no longer need to travel to Suva or Lautoka to access important x-ray services, improving healthcare access for people in the two communities.