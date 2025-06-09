ISA chief calls for responsible ocean governance

The Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority says Pacific nations must remain at the centre of global discussions on deep-sea mining and ocean governance.

Speaking in Suva this morning, Letícia Carvalho stressed that decisions about the ocean must be science-based, environmentally responsible, and aligned with the aspirations of Pacific people.

Carvalho says the Pacific region carries a unique responsibility in global ocean governance through its commitment to stewardship, sustainability, and regional solidarity under the Blue Pacific vision.

She reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring the International Seabed Authority remains a neutral, transparent, and credible institution as member states continue negotiations on the development of the international mining code.

Article continues after advertisement

“Decisions relating to the ocean must be environmentally responsible, evidence-based and aligned with the priorities and aspirations of the Pacific peoples.”

Carvalho also called on Fiji and other Pacific nations to continue playing an active role in shaping responsible governance of seabed activities under international law.

She says Pacific perspectives and leadership remain essential in ensuring ocean resources are managed responsibly and inclusively for future generations.

Minister for Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says Fiji has long played a key role in international ocean governance and the work of the ISA.

Vosarogo says Fiji was the first country to sign the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and has consistently represented the interests of Pacific Island countries in global discussions.

He says Carvalho’s visit reflects the strong relationship between Fiji and the International Seabed Authority, as the country continues advocating for Pacific voices on critical ocean issues.