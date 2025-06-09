Seven heaven for Walker as Maroons unveil new blood

Rooster Sam Walker has been likened to a former Origin great for his brilliance. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

Sam Walker has been backed to guide Queensland from No.7 as Dolphins prop Thomas Flegler makes an inspirational return to the State of Origin arena.

The Maroons have stuck solid with 11 players that won the Origin decider last year in the historic 24-12 triumph in Sydney, while naming six debutants in a 20-man squad to contest the Origin series opener, also in Sydney, on May 27.

Sydney Roosters playmaker Walker joins Dolphins pocket rocket Max Plath (lock) and Gold Coast winger Jojo Fifita as the new players in the starting side. Cronulla forward Briton Nikora (No.14 ) and Brisbane No.6 Ezra Mam (No.18) are listed on the six-man bench. Dolphins powerhouse Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is 20th man.

The omission of Broncos and Australia fullback Reece Walsh, below his best in recent weeks, will be a surprise to some but Newcastle talisman Kalyn Ponga has a wonderful pedigree in Origin football at No.1.

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Walker was likened this week by Darren Lockyer to a modern-day Allan Langer due to his unpredictability and brilliance.

The 23-year-old has proven to be a big-game player through 96 NRL games. The Maroons ‘ brain trust is convinced he is ready to unleash his best at halfback after last year’s No.7 and player of the Origin series, Tom Dearden, suffered a syndesmosis injury playing for North Queensland.

Flegler spent 677 days on the sidelines due to a shoulder nerve issue. His return to action this year was an inspirational story of dedication and commitment in itself.

To be backed by Slater to again lead the pack as a starting front-rower in Origin footy speaks volumes for the high esteem he is held in. The 26-year-old’s firebrand ways and uncompromising mentality up front will be crucial.

Fifita has been one of the Titans’ best this season after being switched from wing to centre. He plays both positions with aplomb and will partner recalled Dolphins winger Selwyn Cobbo, whose last month of football has seen him at his most damaging best.

Flying wing Selwyn Cobbo has won back his Maroons jersey. Plath has been given a great responsibility at starting lock and also gives Slater contingencies with his versatility.

His stellar display in the 32-10 win over South Sydney on Thursday night as a ball-playing lock after starting at hooker sealed his selection.

“If Billy gives me a call, I would be so stoked,” Plath said earlier this month.

“My preferred position is playing lock and in the middle, but you have to be fit to play hooker. Getting a lot of confidence there has added another string to my bow. I can play back-row as well.”

QUEENSLAND TEAM: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Selwyn Cobbo, 3. Robert Toia, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Jojo Fifita, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Sam Walker, 8. Thomas Flegler, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11, Reuben Cotter, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Max Plath, 14. Briton Nikora, 15, Lindsay Collins, 16, Pat Carrigan, 17, Trent Loiero, 18. Ezra Mam, 19. Gehamat Shibasaki, 20. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki.