Trump-backed faith event focuses on conservative Christian leaders

source: reuters

A Trump administration-backed celebration of U.S. religious heritage on Sunday is highlighting conservative Christian leaders’ ties to the president as ​critics say the gathering does not reflect the country’s diverse faith landscape.

The nine-hour program, called “Rededicate 250: National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving,” ‌mostly features speakers from two Christian traditions — evangelical Christianity and conservative Catholicism.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a video message while senior Republicans including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will speak on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. According to organizers, the event is meant to “prepare for the nation’s 250th birthday with Scripture, testimony, prayer, and rededication of our country ​as One Nation to God.”

The gathering is organized by Freedom 250, a public-private partnership created by the White House to coordinate 250th anniversary celebrations ​alongside federal agencies.

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Advocates of church-state separation say the event blurs government and religion.