Man charged with murder

A man in his late 20’s is set to appear in the Lautoka Magistrates Court charged with the alleged murder of a 38-year-old man following a violent incident in Wairabetia, Lautoka.

Police allege the victim was seriously assaulted during a drinking party on the morning of 14 May 2026, leading to his death.

The accused has been formally charged with one count of murder as investigations continue.

Authorities say three other suspects are still being investigated in connection with the case.