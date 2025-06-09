School urged to strengthen skills

[Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro is calling on schools to better prepare students for employment and tertiary studies by strengthening technical and vocational education.

Speaking during the 4th Heads of Government Schools Meeting at Adi Cakobau School, the Education Minister stressed the need for students to gain practical skills that match the demands of the workforce.

Radrodro says schools must ensure students are equipped not only with academic knowledge but also the competencies needed to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

He also encouraged schools to improve tracking of students entering tertiary institutions and training programmes to help guide future education planning and policy decisions.

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The meeting brought together leaders from Fiji’s 13 Government Schools to discuss school performance, leadership and national education priorities.