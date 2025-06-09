Strong families key to national stability: Mervyn

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Pacific youth and community practitioner Broderick Mervyn says strengthening discipline, faith, leadership, and workforce development is essential in addressing rising concerns around youth crime, drug abuse, violence, and social disorder in Fiji.

Mervyn says Fiji’s long-term stability depends on rebuilding strong values, personal responsibility, respect for authority, and creating meaningful opportunities for young people.

He says national development must continue to be guided by faith, family values, discipline, integrity, and responsibility.



Pacific youth and community practitioner – Broderick Mervyn (Source: ABC Pacific [file photo])

Mervyn also highlights the importance of cadet training programmes in schools, saying structured activities help build leadership, teamwork, resilience, civic duty, and respect for the country.

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He says young people need structure, purpose, mentorship, and direction to become responsible citizens and future leaders.

Mervyn further stresses the need to strengthen the workforce through better wages, vocational education, technical training, and practical job pathways to support families and national development.

He says investing in young people and reinforcing core values is key to building a stronger and more united Fiji.