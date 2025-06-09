New training boosts Fiji’s green construction sector

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Bamboo is being explored as a sustainable alternative for Fiji’s construction and furniture industries as supplies of natural forest timber continue to decline.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Tevita Bulai says bamboo’s fast growth and strong structural properties make it a viable option for future development needs.

He says the initiative also supports climate resilience efforts, including the development of Cement Bamboo Frame Technology, a cyclone-resistant building method.

The programme is supported by the Global Green Growth Institute and partners from New Zealand, Ireland, and Indonesia, and has delivered Fiji’s first rapid bamboo inventory assessment this year.

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Participants from government, industry, Fiji National University, and CATD have also received training in sustainable harvesting, clump management, and bamboo treatment techniques aimed at strengthening Fiji’s green economy.