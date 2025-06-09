G7 seeks unity on trade, raw materials amid rising global tensions

source: reuters

G7 finance ministers gathering in Paris on Monday will try to find common ground on ​tackling global economic tensions and coordinating critical raw material supplies, even as geopolitical differences threaten to test the group’s cohesion.

The two-day meeting follows ‌a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing that yielded few concrete economic breakthroughs, as tensions over Taiwan and trade simmered beneath a display of diplomatic cordiality.

At the core of the Paris agenda will be what French Finance Minister Roland Lescure described as deep-seated global economic imbalances that are fuelling trade friction and risk a turbulent ​unwinding in financial markets.

“The way the global economy has been developing for the past 10 years or so is clearly unsustainable,” he said, ​pointing to a pattern in which China under-consumes, the United States over-consumes and Europe under-invests.