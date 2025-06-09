Late goals leave bitter end to Bula campaign, says Auvray

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC striker Kaïlé Auvray admits yesterday’s extra-time playoff loss to Vanuatu United was a painful way for the club’s OFC Pro League campaign to end.

Bula FC was minutes away from progressing to the semi-finals before conceding a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer, eventually falling 2-1 after extra time in Auckland.

The defeat marked another heartbreaking finish against Vanuatu United, with Bula once again undone by a late goal.

“It’s definitely a tough pill… conceding at the last minute of regulation and then conceding again at the last minute of extra time is just crazy.”

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Despite leading for much of the match, Auvray said the team remained cautious even deep into stoppage time, knowing the threat Vanuatu United carried late in games.

“We knew we needed to be switched on until the last minute, but unfortunately it just wasn’t enough.”

The result officially brought Bula FC’s maiden OFC Pro League campaign to an end after an impressive run against some of the region’s strongest clubs.

Reflecting on the season, Auvray said being part of the club had meant a lot personally, particularly the bond shared within the squad.

“It means a lot honestly… just the camaraderie with the boys, fighting every day and training.”

While disappointed with the ending, the striker believes the experience will provide valuable lessons heading into next season.