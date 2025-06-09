The actress who could make Oscars history

source: BBC

No film star is having a year as good as Sandra Hüller. With Project Hail Mary smashing the box office, and new film Fatherland earning rave reviews at Cannes, she could do the unprecedented.

We all know a potential Oscar clip when we see one. It’s that sequence in a film that seems designed to show off an actor’s skills – usually via a tear-jerking emotional speech. On one level, the sequence can be a film’s heart and soul. On another, more cynical level, it’s obvious that it will be shown again and again if the actor is nominated for an Academy Award.

In Pawel Pawlikowski’s new period drama, Fatherland, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday to rave reviews, Sandra Hüller has an impeccable Oscar clip. Pawlikowski’s stark black-and-white film follows Thomas Mann, the author, and his daughter, Erika, played by Hüller, as they drive through the newly divided Germany in 1949. Her Oscar clip is set in a hotel lobby, where Erika talks on the phone about a recent death in the family. She keeps herself under control, but flashes of fear, grief, hope and tender concern flicker across her face. It’s a heart-wrenching moment in an exceptional film. We may see it regularly when awards season rolls around in a few months’ time, if she is (deservedly) nominated for best actress for the performance.

What’s unusual is that we may see three more Oscar clips featuring Hüller, too. The German actress has long been revered in her home country, but broke out internationally with her Oscar-nominated turn in 2023 marital thriller Anatomy of a Fall, then recently ventured into Hollywood blockbusters, playing Eva Stratt, the no-nonsense mission controller in sci-fi mega-hit Project Hail Mary. Now there’s an outside chance the German actress could make history as the first actor to receive four Academy Award nominations in the same year.