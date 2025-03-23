Protesters in Turkey rally 'for justice' after mayor's arrest

[ Source: BBC News ]

Protests have raged on for a fourth night in Istanbul following the arrest of the city’s mayor, part of the largest demonstrations Turkey has seen in more than a decade.

Ekrem Imamoglu, a rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained on Wednesday, days before he was due to be selected as a 2028 presidential candidate.

Imamoglu appeared at an Istanbul court on Saturday after being detained on charges including corruption and aiding terrorist groups. He has denied the allegations.

In a speech on Saturday, Erdogan repeated his condemnation of the unrest and accused Imamoglu’s opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) of trying to “disturb the peace and polarise our people”.

