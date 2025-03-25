Pope Francis returns to Vatican

[Source: Reuters]

After 38 days in hospital battling double pneumonia almost entirely out of sight, Pope Francis made his first public appearance on Sunday since February 14 and returned to the Vatican.

But with his doctors prescribing the 88-year-old pontiff another two months of rest to allow his ageing body to fully heal, it is unclear how often people will get to see the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics in the coming weeks.

The pope left Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Sunday and returned to the Casa Santa Marta (St. Martha’s House), a small building at the Vatican which has been his home since his election as pontiff in 2013.

Article continues after advertisement

Constructed in 1996 as a place for cardinals to stay during a papal conclave to elect a new pope, Santa Marta is structured like a hotel, with guest rooms across five floors, a small cafeteria and a chapel.

However, the facility is not generally open to the public. In the years between conclaves, it is primarily a home for many of the priests who work at the Vatican, who have special passes allowing them entry.

The pope and his closest aides occupy a series of rooms on the building’s second floor. In his private quarters, Francis has lived relatively unassisted up to now, taking care of many of his own needs, and is largely out of public view.

The Vatican has indicated that no new special arrangements have been made to the facility to care for Francis as he recovers from pneumonia.

The only change was to install a new adjustable bed, with electronic controls to make it more accessible for the pope, who has used a wheelchair in recent years, Italy’s Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

The vice director of the Vatican’s healthcare service, Luigi Carbone, told reporters on Saturday that Francis will have a 24-hour nurse and will continue receiving supplemental oxygen, as needed.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.