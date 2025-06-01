Paris jewish sites vandalized in suspected hate crime

Source: Reuters

Five Jewish sites in Paris, including the Shoah Memorial and several synagogues, were defaced with green paint overnight, French police reported Saturday. Authorities discovered the vandalism early in the morning in the historic Jewish district of Le Marais, launching an immediate investigation into what officials suspect may be a coordinated hate crime.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the incident, calling it “despicable” and expressing his support for the targeted community. “These acts are an affront to the Republic and our values,” he said in a statement posted on X. Israeli President Isaac Herzog also voiced his alarm, urging French authorities to “act swiftly and firmly to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The motive and identity of the vandals remain unknown, and the Interior Ministry has not released further details. However, the incident comes amid a broader surge in hate crimes across France. Official data published in March revealed an 11% increase in racist, xenophobic, and anti-religious offenses last year, though the report did not provide specifics by faith group.

The desecration of the Shoah Memorial, France’s principal Holocaust remembrance site, has deeply unsettled the Jewish community and drawn calls for stronger protections. As investigations continue, civic and international leaders alike are demanding zero tolerance for antisemitic violence.

