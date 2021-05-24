147 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Zealand

There are 147 new cases of COVID-19 in the community and 44 at the border, the Ministry of Health is reporting today.

In a statement, the ministry said the new community cases were in Northland (14), Auckland (90), Waikato (15), Rotorua (8), Taupō (1), Bay of Plenty (8), Hawke’s Bay (7) and Wellington (4).

A person admitted to Wellington Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, Capital and Coast DHB confirmed this morning. The ministry said there were another 12 people in hospital in Auckland, rotorua and Hawke’s Bay.

There are no people in intensive care.

Today’s 44 new cases at the border came from Italy ,Pakistan, Egypt, Singapore, Australia, India, USA, Fiji, UAE, Turkey Saudi Arabia, Canada, Thailand, Qatar and Nepal.

On Wednesday, there were 142 new cases reported in the community and 54 at the border.

There have now been 16,630 cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

There were 1113 first doses, 2030 second doses, 5725 paediatric doses and 36,230 booster doses given yesterday.

The ministry said the Waikato region will today reach 90 percent first dosed for Māori.