Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder: Liverpool parade crash

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving, and driving while unfit through drugs after a car ploughed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a Premier League title parade, injuring more than 50, British police said.

Eleven victims remained in hospital in a stable condition on Tuesday, police said, adding that they all appeared to be recovering well.

British police believe the incident, in a packed Liverpool city centre on Monday, was isolated and not an act of terrorism.

They said the driver of the grey Ford Galaxy people-carrier involved in the incident was believed to have followed an ambulance into a closed street when a road block was lifted to allow paramedics to attend to a suspected heart attack victim.

Videos posted online showed the vehicle driving through the street crowded with fans, sending several flying into the air and dragging at least four under its wheels.

When the vehicle stopped, angry people converged on it and began smashing the windows as police officers battled to prevent them from reaching the driver.

Police said 50 people, including children, had been treated for their injuries, with 11 still in hospital.

“They are all in a stable condition, and I am pleased to say that they appear to be recovering well,” Deputy Chief Constable Jenny Sims said.

King Charles, who is visiting Canada, said he was “deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events“.

His sister, Princess Anne, met medics who had treated some of the injured at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

