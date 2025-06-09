Damaging heavy swells, coastal inundation alert

Wailoaloa Beach

People living along coastal areas should prepare for the possibility of sea flooding, says the Fiji Meteorological Service.

The warning was issued this morning in relation to a coastal inundation alert for various parts of the country.

People are being asked to be vigilant as sea conditions may be risky for marine-related, recreational activities and livelihood.

Motorists are also being warned that debris may get washed up along coastal areas and roadways.

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The coastal inundation alert remains in force for the coastal areas of the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, and southern parts of Viti Levu from Natadola to Navua.

The FMS says the alert is also for Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

The FMS also says a high pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji is likely to generate and direct moderate to damaging heavy swells which may lead to coastal inundation of low-lying coastal areas.

People living in or traveling through the areas mentioned should look out for sea flooding of coastal areas, especially during high tides.

High tides for today are 1.67m at 2:53pm with a moderate chance of sea flooding and tomorrow 1.95m at 03:09am and 1.72m at 3:52pm.