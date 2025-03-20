M23 rebels enter another eastern Congo town

[Source: Reuters]

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels pressed deeper into Congolese territory a day after Congo and Rwanda’s presidents called for an immediate ceasefire, entering the outskirts of the town of Walikale late on Wednesday, residents told Reuters.

Gunfire was ringing out from near the town’s Nyabangi neighbourhood, said Walikale resident Janvier Kabutwa. An army source, who asked not to be named, said the rebels were battling soldiers and pro-government militias after overrunning an army position outside the town in a surprise attack.

Walikale, which is in an area rich in minerals including tin, is the farthest west M23 has reached during its unprecedented advance this year.

The town of about 15,000 people sits about 125 km (80 miles) northwest of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s largest city Goma, which the rebels seized in January, and puts them within 400 km of Kisangani, Congo’s fourth-biggest city.

The westward advance forced Alphamin Resources last week to suspend operations at its Bisie tin mine, about 60 km northwest of Walikale town.

Neighbouring countries and foreign powers have been stepping up diplomatic efforts to halt what has quickly become eastern Congo’s worst conflict since a 1998-2003 war that drew in multiple neighbouring countries.

On Tuesday, Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame met in Qatar for their first direct talks since M23 stepped up its offensive in January.

They issued a joint statement along with Qatar that called for an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire.

The United Nations says Rwanda has supported the ethnic Tutsi-led rebels by providing arms and sending troops.

Rwanda has denied supporting M23. It says its military has been acting in self-defence against Congo’s army and a militia founded by some of the perpetrators of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Congo and M23 had been expected to have their first direct talks on Tuesday in Angola after Tshisekedi’s government went back on its longstanding refusal to speak to the rebels.

But M23 pulled out of the talks on Monday, blaming European Union sanctions against some of its leaders and Rwandan officials.

