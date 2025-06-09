Jailed Bolivian civic leader Pumari ordered to house arrest

[Source: Reuters]

Marco Pumari, the former leader of Bolivia’s Civic Committee of Potosi, has been released from prison and ordered to house arrest after nearly four years behind bars without a trial, local media reported on Friday.

Pumari holds significant political sway as the former leader of the group, which operates in the region which holds the world’s largest lithium reserves.

He had been arrested and accused of “terrorism” for his alleged participation in Bolivia’s 2019 political crisis, during which then-President Evo Morales resigned amid allegations of electoral fraud.

