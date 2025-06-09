Climate impacts deepen across Vanua Levu

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Communities across Vanua Levu are increasingly feeling the impacts of a changing climate, with changes affecting food production, water supplies and the natural resources they depend on.

In Macuata and Cakaudrove, declining crop quality, changing fish stocks, saltwater intrusion, drought and extreme weather are placing growing pressure on livelihoods.

At Naviavia Settlement in Macuata, Headman Marika Sade says the changes are already evident in their gardens, rivers and fishing grounds.

“The challenges that we are facing now in our area is that there has been less quality in the crops we grow. Before, the taro was of good quality, but now it is not. It is not only the plants that have been affected, but the fish in the rivers too.”

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He says crops that were once healthy and productive are now being affected, while fish stocks in nearby rivers are also declining.

Provincial Administrator Macuata Revoni Rakasalu says the impacts are being felt across communities whose livelihoods depend heavily on farming, fishing and the natural environment.

He says industries including sugar cane, copra, dalo, fishing and tourism rely on healthy ecosystems, but these resources are increasingly coming under pressure.

Rakasalu says coastal communities are also witnessing shoreline erosion, saltwater entering agricultural areas and prolonged dry periods putting pressure on already limited water supplies.

With Fiji preparing for COP, communities in Vanua Levu are calling for climate discussions to translate into practical support on the ground.

They say stronger adaptation measures, improved water security and support for climate-resilient livelihoods are needed to help communities protect the resources they depend on and withstand growing climate pressures.