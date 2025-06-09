Gavoka yet to decide on next political move

First from left; Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka [Photo: File]

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka is keeping his political options open as Fiji moves closer to the General Election.

Gavoka remains Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation but has lost the leadership of SODELPA and is yet to confirm whether he will contest the next election under the party banner.

His decision could have implications for the political landscape, as parties and individual MPs position themselves ahead of the election.

Asked whether he is considering moving to another political party, Gavoka says he is discussing his political future with his family.

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“Right now, my family and I are having some really deep conversations about my future in politics. As you know, I will be finishing three terms by the end of this. So, we are not there yet.”

Gavoka says he will make a decision closer to the election.

“There’s still a couple of months to go, there are three more sittings, three more sittings of Parliament, yeah, and then we’ll decide. So, that’s where I am.”

The Deputy Prime Minister’s comments come as political parties begin preparing for an election that could be called at any time.

The next General Election is due by February 6th next year, with parties expected to finalise their candidates and political strategies in the coming months.

Meanwhile, several Bills relating to the conduct of the election are expected to come before Parliament next month.

Apenisa.