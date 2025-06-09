Church reaffirms independence while respecting traditional structures

Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou speaking at the Methodist Church Conference 2026 [Photo: Methodist Church of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Methodist Church in Fiji says it will continue to respect and work with traditional structures but will maintain its own identity and authority as a Christian institution.

Speaking at the Methodist Church Conference 2026, Church President Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou addressed the relationship between the Methodist Church and the vanua, describing it as an important part of Fiji’s cultural and religious history.

Rev. Turagavou says the relationship must be preserved through mutual respect and genuine partnership.

However, he stressed that the church must not become so closely tied to traditional structures that it loses its own voice.

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He reminded the church that its first allegiance and identity belong to Jesus Christ and the church.

The comments form part of a wider call for reform as the Methodist Church prepares for its 2027 to 2028 theme, the Year of Liberation and Reformation.

The church leadership says reform will require the church to examine its structures, practices and relationships while continuing to respect Fiji’s cultural traditions.

He says the emphasis is not on breaking ties with traditional institutions, but on maintaining a relationship where both sides are respected and their respective roles remain clear.