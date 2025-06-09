Fiji strengthens support for ageing population

[Photo: File]

Fiji is reviewing how it supports its growing ageing population, with the government saying traditional family and community care can no longer be relied on as the only form of support.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says Fiji’s strong community networks have played an important role in caring for older people, but more needs to be done to strengthen formal systems and services.

She says the national review will help identify the changing needs of older people and guide future support.

The focus includes improving health and wellbeing, strengthening social protection, and creating opportunities for older people to remain active and contribute to society.

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The review also reflects Fiji’s commitment to the United Nations’ ageing agenda, which promotes the participation of older people in development and the creation of supportive environments as people age.

United Nations ESCAP Head Andie Fong Toy says population ageing should not be viewed only as a social welfare issue.

“Population ageing brings both opportunities and challenges. Older persons make invaluable contributions to families, communities, economies and cultural life. At the same time, we want older persons to remain active and healthy.”

The review is expected to provide a clearer picture of the gaps in Fiji’s current support systems and help shape policies for an ageing population.