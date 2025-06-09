Kamikamica honoured with inaugural bowl match

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Retired Melbourne Storm forward and Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica will be honoured this weekend when the Kaiviti Silktails and Melbourne Storm Under-21 side contest the inaugural Tui Kamikamica Bowl at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match, part of the NSW Jersey Flegg Cup competition, will see Melbourne Storm’s Under-21 team travel to Fiji to take on the Silktails on Saturday, August 29.

The fixture recognises Kamikamica’s outstanding contribution to rugby league in both Fiji and Australia, as well as the pathway he has created for aspiring young Fijian players.

A Melbourne Storm stalwart, Kamikamica made his NRL debut in 2017 and went on to make 142 appearances for the club. During his career, he featured in 15 NRL finals matches, including the 2024 and 2025 Grand Finals, and was named Storm’s Most Improved Player in 2019.

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Earlier this month, his decade of service to the club was recognised when he was inducted as Melbourne Storm Life Member No. 44.

On the international stage, Kamikamica represented Fiji on 23 occasions and was appointed captain of the Fiji Bati in 2023, becoming one of the country’s most respected rugby league figures.

Kamikamica says it is a special honour to have the trophy named after him.

“It is an honour for me and my family to have my name attached to the Bowl games between the Silktails and Storm this week and for all future games.”

He also thanked those who have supported him throughout his career.

“I truly appreciate all the love and support, and I am looking forward to coming over for the game.”

The inaugural Tui Kamikamica Bowl kicks off at 11am Fiji time at Churchill Park on Saturday.