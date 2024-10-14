Iceland PM announces end of governing coalition

[Source: Reuters]

Iceland’s Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson announced the end of the country’s governing coalition and called for elections to be held on Nov. 30, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported.

Benediktsson said during a press conference that he would hold a meeting with Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir on Monday, RUV reported, regarding the decision to dissolve parliament.

Elections must take place at the latest 45 days after the dissolution of parliament is announced, according to the broadcaster.

Benediktsson, head of the pro-business, right-wing Independence Party, was in April elected as Iceland’s prime minister, replacing Katrin Jakobsdottir after she announced she would resign and run for president.