World

How Trump muscled his way to the Republican nomination

Reuters

March 7, 2024 1:25 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors gathered 16 months ago in Las Vegas to consider potential 2024 presidential candidates.

The 2022 U.S. midterm results had just embarrassed the party, and the chatter in the room laid the blame on Donald Trump.

It was time to move on, several donors told Reuters. The former president was a has-been, a drag on Republican fortunes, they said. An opinion poll a short time later showed him only six percentage points ahead of the Republican field.

Article continues after advertisement

Fast forward, and today Trump is effectively the nominee, his grip on the Republican Party tighter than ever. After a wavering campaign launch in November 2022, he surged ahead in opinion polls, and his Republican rivals were never able to catch up.

How he did that – after two impeachments and multiple criminal indictments – represents one of the greatest political comebacks in U.S. history.

That weekend in Las Vegas, while Trump spoke to a gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition via video, much of the interest lay with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who gave a well-received keynote speech and looked poised to challenge Trump for the nomination.

Now DeSantis is an afterthought after running a poor campaign in which he failed to live up to the early hype that he was Trump’s natural successor. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the lone remaining challenger to Trump, exited the race on Wednesday after a defiant but ultimately hopeless last stand.

Some national opinion polls show Trump as the favorite against the Democratic incumbent, President Joe Biden, in the November election, although many Americans remain undecided.

“It’s totally nuts. Most defeated presidents don’t come back and run,” said Lindsay Chervinsky, a presidential historian at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. “There is no reason to think he should have won the nomination, especially this fast.”

Trump buzz-sawed his way through the Republican field thanks to an unusually solid foundation for a non-incumbent: he was an ex-president with universal name recognition, a celebrity reality TV star before that, the champion of an unshakeable base of loyalists and a capable fundraiser aided by a disciplined team that stayed on message.

Another factor: Many supporters tell pollsters they view Trump as the incumbent. They embrace the falsehood promoted by the candidate himself that the only thing standing in the way of his return to the White House in 2020 was election fraud.

His legal woes have only pumped him up, both rhetorically and financially. Rather than sink him, the bevy of indictments brought against him turbo-charged his campaign by making him an object of sympathy to Republican voters.

His top opponents, DeSantis and Haley, were reluctant for months to reproach him – and even stood by him in the face of criminal and civil charges. At the same time, Republican voters’ top concerns – the economy and border security – were the issues where he was traditionally the strongest.

To be sure, Trump faces a host of challenges. Haley’s sustained candidacy signaled that a substantial segment of his own party dislikes him. Whether those voters support him in the Nov. 5 election remains an open question.

He will run a gauntlet of court cases the rest of the year and polls show a possible criminal conviction could significantly drain his support – although it looks increasingly likely those cases could drag out past the election.

While most Republicans view his indictments as politically motivated, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, about a quarter of Republicans and half of independents say they won’t support him if he is convicted of a crime before the election.

Polls aggregated by the website FiveThirtyEight show that more than half the country (52.2%) holds an unfavorable view of Trump with only 43.4% viewing him favorably, meaning that he may struggle to win over independent voters and others who are not part of his natural right-leaning base.

PORN STAR CASE WAS A TURNING POINT

One chilly weekend in Davenport, Iowa, in March 2023 illustrated Trump’s strength and his strategy.

DeSantis, not yet a candidate, was in town to discuss his new book and spent much of his time sitting in a chair in the ballroom of a casino holding a sober policy discussion with about 200 people present. A couple of days later, Trump held a raucous rally in a restored Art Deco theater, where 1,000 people lined up for hours to get in and chanted “USA” until he took the stage.

Trump attacked DeSantis at the rally, suggesting the Florida governor wanted to cut federal benefit programs for seniors. It was part of a Trump campaign plan to damage DeSantis before he got in the race by fire-bombing him with negative ads and shaping voters’ views of him even as he declined to fire back.

When DeSantis joined the race in May, he campaigned at small events, drawing handfuls of voters, while Trump staged periodic rallies stuffed to the rafters. The Florida governor’s bid seemed to fizzle out in a matter of months.

Perhaps the most pivotal moment of the campaign came in March last year, when Manhattan’s district attorney, Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, indicted Trump.

Bragg’s case had nothing to do with Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election or with his actions relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Instead, the charges pertained to falsifying records to hide hush-money payments to a porn star, a case mounted on technicalities.

The charges allowed Trump to claim he was a victim of a politically driven prosecution. Bragg denied any bias, but Trump began rising in the polls as supporters rallied to his side and money flooded his campaign coffers.

Trump’s survival ran contrary to every known political law of gravity. It got to the point where he would jokingly compare himself to the late gangster Al Capone at rallies.

“I don’t think there’s anyway anyone could have predicted 91 indictments would make someone stronger,” said Chervinsky, the presidential historian. “This is alternative universe stuff.”

Trump adopted another unusual, norm-breaking strategy by refusing to debate his Republican rivals in any of the party-sanctioned debates, gambling that voters would not punish him for doing so. He was proven right. The result was that the other candidates spent much of the time denouncing one another while largely giving him a pass.

WAR IN GAZA

Global events also began to play into Trump’s hand.

The war in Ukraine appeared bogged down, with Republicans increasingly skeptical of providing more aid, a longtime Trump position. The October attack by Hamas militants on Israel allowed him to unabashedly play up his support for the country while projecting an image of strength amid worldwide turmoil.

Trump was buoyed too by the failure of the Biden administration to effectively contain a surge of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico, a situation that has increasingly concerned voters across party lines.

Perhaps nothing demonstrated the bond between Trump and his supporters more than an event in early January in Clinton, Iowa, ahead of the first Republican nominating contest in that state.

Hundreds of voters lined up in the cold outside a school and, once inside, waited for Trump, who showed up three hours late because of a travel issue. Nobody complained, and Trump went on to win the caucuses by 30 percentage points.

It was a reminder of something Ari Fleischer, the former press secretary to President George W. Bush, noted at that 2022 Las Vegas conference.

Party elites, Fleischer told Reuters, would not determine the nomination. It would be “the people who wouldn’t be caught dead at an event like this.”

Reminded of that, Fleischer says now that Trump’s main accomplishment was in convincing grassroots voters that he remains a political outsider despite having served as president.

“They’ve concluded that Washington is broken,” he said. “They’ll take a chance on someone they know will break the norms.”

Road contractors under spotlight

Two in custody for alleged drug possession

Sigatoka couple charged with murder to stand trial in July

Kamikamica calls on MSMEs to embrace innovation

Soil analysis service to be available in the North

Rabuka commends Fijians in Perth

Consultation begins for Agriculture Sector Policy 2024

Inspiring young Fijians is vital says Mervyn

India denies request to convert FSC loan into grant

Duo to front court for MPAiSA fraud

Support for women wanting to pursue construction

Hollywood stars invoke 'Oppenheimer' in anti-nukes campaign ahead of Oscars

Haiti gang leader threatens 'civil war' if PM does not resign

From Spain to Hollywood: Inside one of the world's biggest movie star wardrobes

How Trump muscled his way to the Republican nomination

Mobile phone cam for Drua fans

Millions of Sudanese go hungry as war disrupts food supply

Makosoi leads ACS inter-house

Defense still an issue for Tailevu Naitasiri

Ngannou clashes with Tyson Fury at news conference

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed: Rust armourer guilty of cinematographer's death

K-pop star Karina apologises after relationship goes public

Daugunu named at outside centre

Nikki Haley ends White House bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

From cast to teens, 'Barbie' film's view on patriarchy resonated

Protesters knock down door of Mexico's presidential palace

South Africa asks World Court for more measures against Israel

Say no to drugs says Dolokoto

Man City through to Champions League quarters after win over Copenhagen

Real Madrid snatch draw to qualify for Champions League quarters

Drua Women deserve more recognition: President

Nadi raring to go one better in Easter Games

Netball Australia conducts workshops for local coaches

Nadi Airport Taxi Association seeks fare review

Drug seizures highlight the rife in trade

FNU’s first local female VC advocates for women's empowerment

UniFiji partners with Italian University

Over 200 new recruits join Police Force

Real Madrid's Bellingham suspended two games for dissent

Southampton postpone Preston clash

Fiji claims Oceania U-20 title

Drua Women deserve more recognition: President

Trump, Biden dominate Super Tuesday contests as they march toward rematch

A 'gentle reminder' on fashion's environmental harm

Philippine 'library home' stacked with books to inspire reading

US now pushes UN to back 'immediate' Gaza ceasefire to free hostages

Women in construction field undermined

Councils urged to take field work approach

Droasese returns to Drua line-up

Six Fijians in Crusaders line-up

Australian Coles find has Fiji on alert

We will come back stronger: Lautoka FA

Commonwealth urges stronger action for access to justice

Nine Pacers score in double figures in win over Mavs

Enhancing oral health in Fiji through collaboration

Hopman Cup cancelled for 2024, to return in 2025

People with disabilities thrive in business

Carlos Acosta gives Cuban twist to Christmas classic 'The Nutcracker'

Army removes claim Kate to appear at Trooping the Colour from website

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth section of large Ramses II statue

Seruvakula relishes playing with Fijian brothers

Minister highlights planned projects for Nasinu

Haiti PM Ariel Henry in Puerto Rico as gang violence continues

New covered walkway for Nausori Airport

Tokyo street eats with Shake Shack's Randy Garutti

Trump notches early Super Tuesday wins, moving closer to Biden rematch

World Food Programme says northern Gaza aid convoy blocked

Women lifesavers train next generation on Australia's Bondi Beach

Attempt to resume northern Gaza food deliveries 'largely unsuccessful'

Emotional school visit for Drua props

Ratepayers raise concerns against municipal councils

Human remains found in treatment plant

Ba FC future looks bright says Krishneel

Hungary president signs Sweden's NATO membership ratification

Fiji’s economic growth expected to normalize post-pandemic

Police officers among those charged by ODPP

German director makes parents proud with Oscar nomination

Government executives’ salaries under scrutiny

Suva FC gears up for OFC Futsal Champions League

MoH bolsters Northern and Eastern division resources

Officers face simultaneous leave and suspension

Quick-fire double gives Al-Hilal advantage in Asian Champions League

Need to change the farming system in the North

Officials training to boost athletics meet

China drops 'peaceful reunification' reference to Taiwan

SCGF receive timely assistance

Hollywood hat trick: Artisan shaped the look of 'Oppenheimer'

Government increases apprentice pay

Environmental education to be incorporated

Chanel evokes Deauville with boardwalk runway show in Paris

France's Macron urges allies not be cowardly on Ukraine

Mbappe brace fires PSG into Champions League quarters

New Garcia Marquez novel launched 10 years after his death

As Gaza's hunger crisis worsens, emaciated children at hospitals

Nasilasila impressed with Vocevoce

Kane double sends Bayern past Lazio 3-0 and into Champions League last eight

Venezuela presidential election to be held July 28-electoral council

McDonalds boards the Drua

Plans to establish drug inquiry committee

Talks of additional financial support

Minister addresses farmer land lease concerns

French Embassy welcomes AFD's new representative

Drua battle-ready for Crusaders onslaught

No confirmation on Fiji Sports Council CEO

Nadi Basketball targets more females

Government continues three planting initiative

Fiji in tough pool for OFC U-19 Championship

AG defends judicial appointments process

Sinéad O'Connor's label asks Trump to stop using her music

All five accused remanded

Human Rights Lautoka office receives first complaint

Nasilasila out for Drua

Upgrade commences on Naviriqilai-Nasealevu Road

Fiji boosts trade worker opportunities

FRU unlocks new partnership

Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday vote

PSC holds women leadership forum

Rublev calls on ATP to review rule that led to default in Dubai

Singapore's exclusive deal with Taylor Swift not a hostile act towards neighbours, PM says

Man charged with incest reveals ODPP stats

Draft framework looks at unity and inclusivity

Government continues tree planting initiative

Haiti's neighbors prepare for 'drastic escalation' in violence after jailbreak

AG calls on leaders to join Govt in drug war

'Barbenheimer' mania fuels U.S. gambling on the Oscars

France makes abortion a constitutional right

Increase in Indigenous Entrepreneurs

PA oust Tabuya as Deputy Leader

West residents can now lodge human rights complaints in Lautoka

Fijians dominate defenders beaten stats

Children starving to death in northern Gaza: WHO

Carlos Acosta gives Cuban twist to Christmas classic 'The Nutcracker'

President unveils plans to grow our rural economy

Fijiana 7s program to be reviewed

Vonolagi appointed Nasinu coach

Workshop for PRF’s 5-Year Strategic Plan

Australia's Kerr to stand trial over alleged racial harassment of police officer

Fox, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery sports venture expects 5 mln subscribers in five years

South Koreans bid farewell to beloved panda Fu Bao before her return to China

Nadi fatal was due to drunk driving

UN team says rape, gang rape likely occurred during Hamas attack on Israel

Khan to file bail application again for Ali and Grace

Uncle of Kate Princess of Wales joins UK TV show 'Big Brother'

Trump wins Colorado ballot disqualification case at US Supreme Court

Officers charged over alleged evidence tampering

Cops handed suspended sentences for assault

Israel carries out biggest Ramallah raid in years

Haiti declares state of emergency amid violence, inmates on the run

Call for more women PSV drivers in Fiji

FRU explores Fijian 7s coaches' option

Arsenal put six past Sheffield United

Labasa out to improve in OFC Women’s Champions League

Drua work on mistakes: Derenalagi

7s coaches to meet Trustees on Thursday

Delay in Flying Fijians coach selection

Calls for proper process in employee migration

Solar-powered solution to assist Vunisea Mortuary

Fiji to develop policy paper with international support

President calls for partnership to tackle climate change

Agriculture ministry warns of homemade pesticides

Datec empowers women entrepreneurs

LTA should stop approving new driving schools

Djokovic and Nadal return, Gauff carries U.S. flag at Indian Wells

FRU may be reluctant to end Gollings contract

Serevi empathetic to Fiji 7s title drought

Man dies after road accident while former national rep in hospital

Turnovers still a concern: Drua

Government says it can help FRU as sevens downfall continues

‘Dune: Part Two’ brings spice power to the box office with $81.5 million debut

President addresses Fiji’s debt concerns

PM eyes blood tests as solution to school drug cases

OFC draws for seven tourneys this week

Man remanded after cocaine discovered in a boarding house

California snow storm closes highway, threatens avalanches

DPP given green light to consolidate drug charges

Raye: Singer-songwriter makes history winning six Brit Awards

Dupont guides France to LA 7s title

Nikki Haley wins Washington, D.C., Republican primary, in small symbolic boost

Damodar Cinemas boost digitization

Nadal hails 'amazing' Alcaraz after exhibition defeat

Film director who was shot by Alec Baldwin says it felt like being hit by a baseball bat

Blyde hat trick secures NZ triumph

Kamala Harris' blunt Gaza words reflect intense government frustration over war

Rihana wows guests with electrifying performance

MPs urged to embrace diversity for Fiji's progress

RFMF Commander calls for reconciliation and restoration

Fiji loses to Pumas

Fiji Police arrest 56 PSV drivers for drug possession

I know they can do it: Rewa Coach

Police investigate death of 77-year-old

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle premieres on Prime Video on March 1

Trial date set for US national

Dream almost ends for Tewa

Vosarogo urges global action on climate change

Fashion icon Iris Apfel passes away at 102

US VP Harris urges Hamas to agree to an immediate ceasefire, pushes Israel on aid to Gaza

Kava cookies win hearts and palates

Mel B makes apology to fellow Spice Girls

Man faces charges for cocaine possession

Brazil's Medina wins world surfing games, in line for Olympics spot