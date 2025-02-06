Hospital uses AI technology to detect lung cancer

[Source: BBC NEWS]

A North Yorkshire hospital has introduced AI technology that could speed up the detection of lung cancer and other serious illnesses.

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust said the software would “significantly improve” the efficiency and accuracy of chest X-ray analysis.

All X-rays were now read by AI in under 30 seconds of being taken at hospital, with abnormal cases prioritised.

The software would act as a second pair of eyes for clinicians and help to identify serious conditions earlier, a spokesperson for the trust said.

The software can detect up to 124 potential findings on chest X-rays in under a minute, streamlining the reporting process.

Dr Daniel Fascia, consultant radiologist at HDFT, said: “This technology will greatly speed up the time it takes for clinicians across our trusts to accurately report and diagnose each X-ray, helping us to reduce historical backlogs in our organisations, spanning back to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Harrogate trust has been using AI to detect trauma-related injuries in X-rays, such as fractures and dislocations, since July 2023.

It is the latest of six Yorkshire radiology departments to introduce the newest software.