Heathrow resumes some flights, aiming for full operations tomorrow

[Source: BBC NEWS]

The first plane lands at Heathrow after a fire at a nearby electrical substation shut down Europe’s busiest airport for most of the day

Heathrow says it is prioritising customers diverted to European airports, and warns people not to travel to the airport unless advised by their airline

The airport hopes to run a full service today, after the fire forced it to close – chief executive Thomas Woldbye apologises to passengers, calling the incident “as big as it gets for the airport”

Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation, but the Met Police says there’s currently no indication of foul play

A source from the airport says back-up generators kicked in, but they weren’t enough to power the whole airport – an air industry boss says it raises “serious questions”

