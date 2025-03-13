Greenland's opposition wins election dominated by independence and Trump

[ Source: BBC News ]

Greenland’s centre-right opposition has won a surprise general election victory – in a vote dominated by independence and US President Donald Trump’s pledge to take over the semi-autonomous territory.

The Democratic party, which favours a gradual approach to independence from Denmark – achieved around 30% of the vote, near-complete results show.

“Greenland needs us to stand together in a time of great interest from outside,” party leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen told local media. “There is a need for unity, so we will enter into negotiations with everyone.”

His party will now have to negotiate with other parties in order to form a coalition.

