Gaza aid trucks rushed by desperate and hungry crowds

[ Source: BBC News ]

The World Food Programme says crowds of civilians have rushed aid trucks in Gaza, as hunger and desperation create chaotic scenes.

The humanitarian organisation says it had brought 77 trucks loaded with flour into Gaza overnight and early today.

It says all trucks were stopped along the way, with food taken mainly by hungry people trying to feed their families.

Article continues after advertisement

A WFP spokesperson says due to a “very high” chance convoys will not reach their warehouse, a decision was taken to let people take aid in the event of crowds.

Israel eased an 11-week aid blockade on 19 May, but the UN says the amount sent in the last week amounts to just over 10% of people’s needs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.