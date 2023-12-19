World

Death toll rises to 111 after earthquake in China's remote northwest

Reuters

December 19, 2023 3:00 pm

[Source: Reuters]

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake jolted a remote and mountainous county on the northern edge of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau around midnight on Tuesday, killing at least 111 people and injuring more than 230, according to Chinese state media.

The quake struck Jishishan county in China’s northwestern province of Gansu at 11:59 p.m. local time (1559 GMT) on Monday at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Rescue and relief efforts are underway and a working group has been dispatched to assess the impact of the disaster, state media said, with the number of missing people in the quake’s aftermath unknown.

Article continues after advertisement

Earthquakes are common in western provinces such as Gansu, which lie on the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau, a tectonically active area. China’s deadliest quake in recent decades was in 2008 when a magnitude-8.0 temblor struck Sichuan, killing nearly 70,000 people.

The epicentre of the latest quake was 5 km from the border between Gansu and a neighbouring province. Strong tremors were felt in many parts of Qinghai province, the official Xinhua news agency said.

About 2,200 rescue personnel from the provincial fire department and forest brigade as well as professional emergency rescue teams were dispatched to the disaster zone, Xinhua reported, adding that the military and police were also engaged in rescue work.

China’s National Commission for Disaster Prevention, reduction and Relief and Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency, Xinhua reported.

As the disaster area is in a high-altitude region where the weather is cold, rescue efforts are working to prevent secondary disasters caused by factors beyond the quake, Xinhua said.

The temperature in Linxia, Gansu, near where the quake occurred, was about minus 14 degrees Celsius (6.8°F) on Tuesday morning. Most of China is grappling with freezing temperatures as a cold wave that started last week continued to sweep through the country.

Some water, electricity, transportation, communications and other infrastructure have been damaged but officials provided no further details.

Power to the quake-hit area was being gradually restored, after the state grid sent 18 emergency repair teams, state television CCTV said.

Videos and photos on social media showed rubble around collapsed buildings and residents standing in open spaces in the dark, some huddled in thick blankets.

Woken up by the quake, residents left their buildings and drove out to open areas for safety, local media outlet Jimu reported.

At a university in Gansu, students dressed in down jackets were seen lingering in groups outside their dormitory after the quake, a video posted by state-backed The Paper showed.

Preliminary analysis shows that the quake was a thrust-type rupture, one of three above magnitude 6 to have struck within 200km of the epicentre since 1900, CCTV said.

A total of nine aftershocks at magnitude 3.0 and above were recorded by Tuesday morning, two of which were at least 4.0 in magnitude, CENC said.

Third victim’s body recovered

Gravel extraction in Navua River to be investigated

$46m landmark for Suva's skyline

High room rates is a delicate balancing act: Hill

Remarkable year for RFMF says Commander

Anthony reelected as ITUC-AP President

Ministry of Lands loses stalwart

Customers urged to remain vigilant

Multimillion dollar Crowne Plaza set for soft launch

Embrace true Christmas joy: Catanasiga

SAO to boost Fiji Navy operation

Canakaivata enjoying tough offseason

Good turnout for chess tourney

Israel-Gaza: The man held with the hostages Israel mistakenly killed

Shadow NZ women’s side for Coral Coral 7s

Death toll rises to 111 after earthquake in China's remote northwest

Iceland volcano erupts near town after weeks of quake activity

Seven European countries pledge CO2-free power systems by 2035

Baselala levels up for new season

Districts that completed competitions allowed for NCC

Controlled environment for junior boxers

US-led force to patrol Red Sea in response to attacks by Houthis backing Palestinians

Uprising Beach Resort gears up for New Year’s bash

Joshua doesn’t have heart to fight me:Wilder

Israel signals gradual shift in Gaza war, after US defense chief visit

Student in custody in connection with school compound robberies

Veteran journalist passes away at 68

Ba family loses home in a fire

Trump would install loyalists to reshape U.S. foreign policy on China, NATO and Ukraine

PALM and RSE scheme registrations paused until July

Man to appear in court

Sailor Ratului qualifies for Olympic Games

Pope says Roman Catholic priests can bless same-sex couples

Masi reaps benefits from World Cup stint

Todd to guide young boxers to greatness

PM eyes transshipment growth

Over 30,000 applications for PALM pending

Roadside vendors expect more profit

Adhered to approved sugarcane variety

SPCA grateful for good 2023

Essential PPE for CPR in Ba

Man City to face Copenhagen, Arsenal play Porto

Government steps in to ensure fairness in PALM referrals

Nasilasila enjoying his rugby

TLTB Board launches consultation to address challenges

Bright future for young boxers

Liverpool condemn damage to Manchester United bus

S.O.S. signs found at hostages hideout: Israeli military

CWM to conduct free health screening

Labuschagne cleared for second test, expresses relief

FRA clears access on Queens Highway

Paradise Beverages unveils Joskes Brew with Ginger

SPCA highlights growing stray cats issue

GCC completes landmark visit to China

Pope Francis deplores Israeli killings of civilians in Gaza church

Tikoduadua declares war on drug issue

 Chinese firms look to Malaysia for assembly of high-end chips, sources say

Israel uncovers 'biggest Hamas tunnel' near Gaza border

Christmas comes early for Fiji Ports staff

Attack at Mexico holiday party leaves 12 dead - authorities

New sense of belief in Drua camp

National Chess Championship attracts more participants

Rising root crop prices cast shadow on Christmas feasts

Several roads closed in the Central Division

Qiliho questioned at CID headquarters

Suez proposes long-term vision for water solutions in Fiji

PM inspires Kadavu Youth

Chileans reject conservative constitution to replace dictatorship-era text

Woods optimistic following family weekend at PNC Championship

Modric leads Real Madrid to 4-1 win over Villarreal but Alaba injured

Israel opens aid crossing to Gaza while stepping up bombardment

Heavy rain alert in force

PSG stumble as Lille earns last-gasp draw

Modric leads Real Madrid to 4-1 win over Villarreal but Alaba injured

Israel opens Gaza aid crossing amid bombardment

Tense negotiations at COP28

Krishna’s brace guides Odisha to win against Hyderabad

North Korea fires short-range missile, condemns U.S. for raising tensions

Police recover body of child

FCCC steps up consumer protection efforts

Survey sheds light on plight of Melanesian community

Council backs food safety taskforce after 1,200 complaints

Dog show makes a comeback

GoldFM ROC Market wraps the year with gratitude and success

$18m Drua impact on Fiji’s economy

Champion bodybuilder calls for more women

Agriculture Ministry streamlines structure for growth

Lands Ministry to revamp lease management

Liverpool held to 0-0 draw by Man Utd in drab affair at Anfield

Leverkusen cruise past Frankfurt 3-0 to open up seven-point lead

Arsenal move top of Premier League with 2-0 win over Brighton

Concerns raised over impact of gravel extraction in Navua River

Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley in ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ trailer

Serbians vote in snap election

Dogalau double in NCC final

Four-year-old drowns, search continues for missing child and adult

Remote villages to get renewable energy boost with Japanese Grant

New constitution for Ba Rugby Union

Early morning crash lands two in hospital

Heat dump Bulls on Jimmy Butler buzzer beater

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is coming to an end after 12 seasons

'Superstar' Osaka's return a boost for women's tour

Salvation Army Fiji marks 50 years of service

US warns North Korea against nuclear attacks

Dog show makes a comeback

Austria backs EU Russia sanctions

‘Reacher’ flexes its muscles with a second season

Series of break-ins at school quarters sparks investigation

Ligairi impressed with young bodybuilders

PM generously donates $10,000 to Nagonenicolo Scholarship Fund

Fiji embarks on groundbreaking digital healthcare initiative

Andre Braugher diagnosed with lung cancer months before death

Trump repeats 'poisoning the blood' anti-immigrant remark

St. John’s rips Fordham behind Joel Soriano’s double-double

Georgetown outlasts Notre Dame in OT, 72-68

Hall of Famer Abdul-Jabbar to have surgery after breaking hip

Third Ukrainian truck driver dies in Poland border blockades

‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ brings a revered Japanese project to screen

How Emma Stone found her ‘most joyous role’ in ‘Poor Things’

Senior cardinal convicted in Vatican corruption trial

Ligairi and Maki reign in bodybuilding

Waqanisaravi and Taukeisalili re-sign with Silktails

Kamikamica vows action on food safety

Fiji seeks new approach to curb STIs and improving births

Catanasiga urges immediate action for 3,000 silently suffering individuals

Luton's Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest before match is abandoned

Ministry emphasizes vigilance

Newcastle ease to 3-0 win over 10-man Fulham after Jimenez sees red

Constitution avenue alive with festivities despite showers

Osimhen back on target as Napoli beat Cagliari to go fourth

Everton win 2-0 at Burnley to continue climb up the standings

Italian food historian cooks up carbonara controversy

Lavidi wins Savusavu 7s

NZ Deputy Prime Minister affirms ongoing commitment

Tikoduadua calls for diverse representation

Missing boy found in France to return to Britain in next two days

Pearls moves up to 16th in world rankings

Peters tours Nausori Health Center's $2m renovation

First start for Ravouvou

HART Homes residents receive generous donation

Police through to NCC final

Spurs top Lakers to end historic losing streak

Nigeria Supreme Court blocks release of separatist leader Kanu

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ kicks butt in new trailer

Autopsy shows Matthew Perry died of ‘acute effects of ketamine’

Inside Myanmar's anti-junta offensive

TSLS plans to simplify processes for bond and travel clearance

NRL match in Fiji to boost tourist numbers

Police unfazed by intimidation tactics: ACP Driu

Fiji FA gives $21k to WOWS Kids

Morgan qualifies for Olympics

Rabuka and Peters discuss enhanced cooperation

President commends CWM Hospital's century of service

Juventus miss chance to go top with 1-1 draw at Genoa

Spurs win 2-0 at Forest to stay on heels of top four

Focus on creating authentic music: Tauleka

Rise in Mexican cartel violence drives record migration to the US

New York's Met museum returns Southeast Asian artifacts tied to looting

EU vows Ukraine to get aid despite veto by Hungary's Orban

Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London

Israeli armed forces killed 3 hostages by mistake

Tietjens picks Fletcher for Coral Coast 7s

Singh exposes alarming rise in adult-driven cyberbullying

Naiqama in no rush to name next captain

TSLS launches portal for tertiary scholarship applications

NFA raises alarm over surge in fires across the country

Sibling wins U20 chess championship

Police step closer to NCC final

Ministry prioritizes family life education to address child-related issues

Chaudhry alleges FNPF executives enjoy salaries matching PM’s

Prince Harry to find out result of phone-hacking lawsuit against UK publisher

US stresses safety for Gaza civilians as Israel unrelenting in attacks

Minister Tikoduadua pushes gender equality drive

Fiji's tourism rebounds, expected to set new record

Tiktok bullying a concern: Crooks

Echocardiogram machine gifted to hospital

Fiji to host historic NRL pre-season match

FSC delivers payment

HFC Bank Innovative Initiative with BLP boosts SME Segment

Drua launches travel booking website

Prasad calls for more female participation

Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London

Congress passes $886 billion defense policy bill, Biden to sign into law

Need for more investment in music industry

France applauds COP28 consensus

Messi's shirts from Argentina's World Cup triumph fetch $7.8 million

Digicel Fiji Lights up Dilkusha Home with the Joy of Christmas

Rabuka’s visit is a gift to the nation: Tikoduadua

Deans to coach Barbarians against Flying Fijians

Japan PM purges cabinet in bid to ride out financial scandal

Tabuya appreciates vanua's faith in her

Smith hopes to make Baby Pearls cut

Entrepreneurs to revolutionize the workplace with childcare solutions

Government encourages digital transformation

VT1S to host Christmas concert tomorrow

Fiji secures two more years as home base for Survivor

TotalEnergies Fiji Launches Sustainable and Innovative concept

LTA cracks down on distracted driving

Naililili Nursing Station closed for renovation

Film 'Poor Things' inspires curiosity, says star Emma Stone