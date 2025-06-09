World

Colombia quake death toll tops 250

Reuters

August 12, 2026 8:47 am

[Source: Reuters]

Rescue crews on Tuesday dug through ​mountains of rubble in western Colombia, shouting for quiet so they could listen for survivors still trapped under the buildings that collapsed in a powerful earthquake estimated to have killed at least 250 people.

The 7.4-magnitude quake, the most devastating to strike Colombia this century, tore through its coffee-growing heartland early on Monday, leaving apartment blocks, homes, schools and health centers cracked, leaning or flattened.

Separate reports from affected cities put the death toll at 254 on Tuesday morning, with 101 people killed in Pereira, deep in coffee country, and 95 in Cali, the country’s third-biggest city.

Many Indigenous communities in the forested Pacific-facing ​region of Choco close to the quake epicenter are still without power or basic services, complicating rescue efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

The earthquake struck just days after the inauguration of new President ​Abelardo De La Espriella, who traveled to the affected regions and promised economic support to people who lost their homes.

The National Coffee Federation was ⁠working on the ground with families to assess damage to farms and rural infrastructure, its chief German Bahamon said on social media.

Meanwhile, rescuers worked through Monday night and Tuesday with cranes, ​excavators and their bare hands, creating human chains and passing buckets filled with debris as they searched for people still trapped.

NIGHTMARE SCENES

Rosa Gonzalez described how she escaped the guest house she ran ​in Pereira with her husband and 10-month-old baby.

“The structure started creaking and just as we ran outside the building collapsed,” she said, speaking to Reuters as she stroked her cat, who was rescued during the night.

She said that out of a couple of dozen people inside the house eight had made it out alive. An elderly man was trapped on a terrace, and she feared he may be among the dead.

Social media influencer Jose ​Gallego had just arrived at Pereira airport when the earthquake struck.

He was recording a live video, capturing footage of violent shaking as he crouched under a table and parts of ​the ceiling fell.

“There were people injured, bleeding, screaming and trying to reach their families,” he said.

Gallego was unable to sleep and said he was staying in open spaces in case of aftershocks.

Nearly 100 aftershocks had ⁠been recorded as of early Tuesday morning.

“I crossed the city on foot; it took two hours and the scenes were devastating,” he told Reuters.

“It was like a nightmare come to life.”

Thousands of people were left homeless as the earthquake brought down residential complexes and left deep cracks in others.

Families were waiting for local authorities to assess whether the buildings were safe to re-enter.

Dog and cat shelters also put out calls for food, medicine and helping hands.

CHEERS FOR RESCUES

In Cali, residents cooked on the streets and salvaged what they could from the wreckage.

Rescue workers, civilian volunteers and ​local officials gathered outside the destroyed Torres del ​Limonar apartment complex, once a pair of ⁠multi-story towers in a genteel, tree-lined neighborhood. Crowds cheered as rescuers pulled a woman alive from the rubble and she was taken away on a stretcher.

Others were less fortunate. Cali’s public health secretary German Escobar said the city’s morgue was now full and authorities were bringing more bodies ​off the streets.

The earthquake also knocked out vital infrastructure. Civil aviation authorities closed six airports — Quibdo, Pereira, Manizales, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura — due ​to damage, while dozens ⁠of roads were reported to be affected.

Electricity, water, healthcare and phone service remained disrupted in several areas, especially in Choco.

“The physical damages at the moment are unquantifiable,” Choco governor Nubia Cordoba told local TV.

The U.S. said it had allocated $15.5 million for emergency shelter, food, protection and damage assessments, while the Inter-American Development Bank said it had made $50 million immediately available for reconstruction support if requested.

U.N. representatives said they ⁠were working ​to increase ground presence in the coffee-growing region and had stockpiles of food ready to help people made homeless.

With ​communications still patchy in some of the worst-hit areas, officials said the full extent of the damage and the final death toll could take days to establish.

Digital push faces cyber threat

M-PAiSA eyes top Fintech prize

Police struggle to track crime money

Terror financing risk low

Cane farmers call for review of land rents

Fuel crisis threatens Pacific economies

Vuda pays final tribute to its late chief

Rokotunidau arrested in Nasinu

Women lead in mobile money

Delayed teacher payments on the way

FEO admits error over mock election release

Colombia quake death toll tops 250

Versatility of Kirikiti Biu stands out

Fijiana targeting response in Lautoka

Nasinu focus on finishing ahead of BOG

Ospreys closing in on deal for Koroibete

More than 100 killed after strongest quake hits western Colombia

Taylor Swift wedding-dress fever puts bridal brands on high alert

Niraj Bhartu confirmed as CEO

Trump order reduces US vaccine schedule, seeks to split MMR shot

Beijing braces for one-third of its annual rainfall over next 24 hours

Former gang leader accused of ordering Tupac Shakur’s killing goes on trial.

State says evidence supports charges

Military role in constitution questioned

Fiji accelerates digital payments

No room for complacency: Grammar

National IT conference returns with record sponsorship

Tuiyafata travels far to support grandson

Ba Golf Open celebrates 56 years

A new documentary celebrates Travis Barker's life

Stock market reaches highest turnover since 2015

Bua viral dog abuse video under scrutiny

Blues ‘enthusiast’ Morgan Freeman’s album covers 100 years of the genre

Sharma says prosecution case should end

Clark says evidence falls short

Government eyes solution for hilly cane harvesting

Qualifications alone are not enough: Ro Filipe

Vuda receives delegation from Vanua of Lalagavesi

BSP launches Fiji’s first interoperable e-wallet

FBC set for biggest-ever schools rugby broadcast

Ukrainian prisoners recount torture, sexual abuse while in Russian detention

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ keeps record pace, ‘The Odyssey’ sets new high for Nolan

Rokotunidau on the run as police fail to locate him

US court rules Meta, other tech firms must face thousands of lawsuits over social media addiction

US judge dismisses criminal case against Indian billionaire Adani

Wye joins Drua

Four arrested in Lautoka drug raids

Lomary U18 eyes historic Raluve final

Ba FC eyes third major title

Late goals save Auckland FC

Madhuri Dixit turns host for Kon Honar Crorepati

FRCS targets lost VAT revenue

$2b drug haul did not drain reserves

New publications simplify Fiji’s Constitution

India strengthens Fiji’s election readiness

Pine revenue funds Ravuka evacuation centre

Old banknotes phased out by 2027

Westpac reopens upgraded Suva branch

UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF hit out at Infantino

Taxi fares to drop

Anthony Hopkins launches composing career with release of first single

Fire near Indonesia's Mount Bromo extinguished after 550 hectares burnt

Bus fares revert to base rates next month

Ra High skipper hopeful for same support

Nadi rents put pressure on families

Healthcare workers pushed to breaking point: FWCC

Seruiratu puts cooperation first

Suva FC eyes BOG title

Super 8 cricket starts tomorrow

Late goals save Auckland FC

Two more of Brad Pitt’s kids want to ditch his surname

Houthis resume attacks on Yemen's Mocha port city

Six FCS officers remain suspended

4,200 trees to restore harvested forest in Tailevu

Tawase deemed fit for release

Court to rule on FICAC charge amendments

Alleged Irish crime boss Kinahan charged with directing criminal organisation

FRU backs two-venue format for Deans and Raluve

FRCS tightens transfer pricing checks

Must-win matches ahead for Rewa FC

Post Fiji plans Pacific Mail Hub in Nadi

Kiran pushes parties to field more women

These drag queens have no time for culture wars

Tamavua water upgrade underway

Police investigate fatal assault in Sigatoka

British Columbia to get federal assistance

Bavai told to file an alibi in abduction case

Tailevu residents to receive free mobility gear

Uncontrolled bush fire destroys home

Taylor Swift songs removed from White House

Typhoon Dolphin hits China's east coast

Pharmacist shortage propaganda

Labasa cane farmers push for longer leases

Waqairapoa cherishes winning try for MGM

FRCS digitisation funding questioned

Double venue for Deans and Raluve semis

Ba crowned EPL champions after seven years

Missile test crosses multiple Pacific EEZs

Australia backs Pacific peace vision

Tough start for Rewa FC

Dignity hub planned for Navua Hospital

Family of ten left homeless

Resort donates bunk beds to RKS

Typhoon Dolphin set to hit China's east coast, triggering flood warnings

Coach Mauger resigns from Flying Fijians

Tough start for Rewa FC

Ramayana set for historic global rollout across 50,000 international screens

Ba crowned EPL champions after seven years

Subhash Ghai celebrates 33 Years of Khalnayak

Nasinu one step closer to redemption

Tabakaucoro rejects calls to rely on existing laws

New community hall to benefit students

Exercise Bougainville 2026 officially opens

Navua Hospital fundraiser surpasses $100k target

Fijiana XV remains optimistic

British Columbia declares state of emergency

Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor tops Prime Video India charts

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan pledge mutual defence as Middle East turmoil escalates

Australia strengthens Fiji’s HIV response

Students voice human rights concerns

Dream run continues for Ra High School

Navua backs Rewa ahead of OFC campaign

Fijian rugger passes away in Japan

Rajpal Yadav’s properties to be auctioned on September 9

Pedestrian killed in Nadi crash

'Mom, don't call me': Inside Thailand's deadly school shooting

British Columbia declares state of emergency as more than 20,000 flee wildfires

Over 2,000 marijuana plants seized in North

Teen charged over Nadi robbery

Jugal Hansraj joins Masoom

Democrats plan Trump investigations over impeachment if they win House, sources say

Super 8 fixtures confirmed

Border enforcement gaps under scrutiny

Calls for equal pharmacy standards

Fish vendors feel rising costs

Friendly North to champion youth health

Indigenous Rights Bill must deliver outcomes

SGS outclasses Ba Pro

Lelean U18 marches into the semi finals

Singer Carly Simon ‘learning how to live’

Fiji Pearls squad named ahead of Oceania Qualifiers

Taiwan president oversees coastal strike drill

Refugee pharmacist calls for clear registration pathway

Man cops prison term for raping daughter

Fiji must lead drug rehab priorities: Wong

Stronger action against marine pollution

Business leader’s forum secured

Ra High upsets RKS 12-10 to book semi-final spot

Fijiana XV suffer heavy loss to South Africa

Rewa ready for OFC League campaign

Fijian netters out to stamp their mark

Thai teenager's deadly rampage from his quiet home

Minnie Driver says she’s ‘grateful to be alive’

Students remove safety hazard before Deans quarters

Mandatory driver course introduced to reduce accidents

PIF says no member blocked China missile statement

Australia pushes Pacific climate action

VITA highlights untapped tourism opportunities

Russian drones kill 3-year-old boy and grandparents

Not everyone is willing to be charitable

Lomary storms into Raluve U18 semi-finals

Nabala vows to come back stronger

Stage set for OFC Champions League

US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz

Typhoon Dolphin hits Japan's Okinawa

KATSEYE hit by another hiatus

Lelean focused on improvement ahead of quarter-final

Fijiana looking to maintain perfect record against Springboks

Pharmacist calls for spot fines

Six missing mariners rescued in Lau

FRCS targets tax evasion

FWLA calls for independent oversight of police misconduct

Seruiratu’s 30 per cent promise for women

Ministers reaffirm Pacific unity ahead of Palau Meeting

Pacific ministers fail to agree on China missile response

Seven dead, including gunman, at Thailand school shooting

UK won’t intervene in Paramount’s takeover

Congo's Ebola outbreak surpasses 4,000 cases

Old boys step in to support RKS campaign

New Bua bridge reconnects communities

Lomani welcomes Deans-Fijiana double bill

FRCS boosts border security

Auckland City unfazed by missing players ahead of title defence

MSAF receives $1.6M boost for oil spills

Super 8 return sparks excitement in Ono-i-Lau

Pacific must stand united

FWLA sounds alarm on viber groups

Movie Review: ‘One Night Only’ is a tease, but its stars score

Japan orders evacuations as Typhoon Dolphin approaches, cancels 500 flights

Kokomo employee earns praise from Halle Berry

Labasa-Lautoka match postponed

Court orders release of Charters personal devices

National warning issued as Fiji enters prolonged dry season

New pathways planned for children leaving homes

FRU confident in multi-venue quarter-finals

Fiji battles widening HIV epidemic

Talent depth a major positive despite final defeat

Fiji records historic $3.5 billion revenue

Super 8 returns with bigger rewards

Electoral system under spotlight over women’s representation