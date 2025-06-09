Government eyes solution for hilly cane harvesting

Sugar canes being harvested

The Government is exploring mechanical harvesting to address challenges faced by cane farmers on hilly terrain.

The issue was raised by farmers in Daku, Wainikoro, and Tabia, who report that harvesting has become increasingly difficult due to steep land and labor shortages, driven in part by workers leaving Fiji for overseas employment.

Minister for Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna says mechanical harvesting on hillsides is currently being assessed under a research program.

“Harvesters on the hills are currently still under a research programme. There are quite a few very good machines available, but we need to identify the machines that are more applicable to our situation in Fiji,”

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He says the Ministry of Sugar, Fiji Sugar Corporation, Sugar Research Institute of Fiji, and the Cane Growers Council are working together to identify equipment suitable for local conditions.

Tunabuna adds that one machine is currently being tested to evaluate the economics and practical effectiveness of mechanical harvesting before the Government considers purchasing additional units.

For farmers in hilly areas, suitable harvesters could ease labor shortages and improve harvesting efficiency on difficult terrain, though further assessment is required before any major investment is made.