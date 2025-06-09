National IT conference returns with record sponsorship

National Conference on Information Technology.

The National Conference on Information Technology returns for its seventh year with record sponsorship, promising to be the biggest yet as interest from IT enthusiasts continues to grow.

This year’s theme, “Vanua to Virtual,” focuses on maximizing local capabilities to enhance Fiji’s digital capacity and productivity.

Platinum sponsors say the event is about building confidence and encouraging Fijians to embrace digital transformation.

Kastel Technologies CEO Karunesh Mani emphasized the importance of removing barriers to global technologies:

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“Taking the fear away from embracing global technologies, from embracing global methodologies. We can do it at home. We are less than a million people, but it doesn’t mean we cannot take that leap.”

Mani added that NCIT provides a platform for communities to learn, adapt, and move toward digital sovereignty, ensuring money spent online stays within Fiji’s economy.

Another Platinum Sponsor, DUCO Consultancy, representative Calem Adrian stressed that there is a need for more young people joining the IT industry, including proper support and guidance for training.

“Some of the challenges I faced when I just joined the workforce as a Gen Z. There’s not too much information and not too much training with regards to the current technologies we have. This is why we need conferences like this.”

Organizers say the event is open to the public, not just the IT industry. Online registrations are now open, with the conference set to begin on August 27.