No room for complacency: Grammar

Suva Grammar School u18 side during their game against Ba Provincial Freebird Institute last Saturday. [insert: Manager Evia Turaganivalu]

Suva Grammar School is leaving nothing to chance as it prepares for Saturday’s Vodafone Deans Under-18 semi-final against Ra High School.

Team manager Evia Turaganivalu says the coaching staff has already identified areas from the quarter-final that need improvement as the side seeks a place in the national final.

“I’m sure the coaches will be looking at those areas. They will go back to the drawing board to rectify the mistakes from the quarter-final.”

Turaganivalu says the team remains focused on making improvements while maintaining the form that has carried it into the final four.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will regroup and prepare for the next game.”

Despite entering the semi-finals with confidence, he says Grammar will not underestimate its opponent.

“We are ready and we respect any team that will be our next opponent in the semi-final.”

The manager stressed that the team’s approach will remain unchanged regardless of who stands in its way.

“We will not take any team lightly and will treat every game as a final.”

Suva Grammar will face Ra High School this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it live on viti+ for FJD65.