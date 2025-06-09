Rokotunidau on the run as police fail to locate him

[Photo: FILE]

Saimoni Rokotunidau remains at large, with the State telling the court this morning that police have been unable to locate him despite a bench warrant already being in place.

The court was informed that Rokotunidau has allegedly sold some of his properties and remains out of reach of police.

Its alleged that Rokotunidau was the driver involved in the incident at a police roadblock in Laqere.

The alleged incident resulted in several police officers being hospitalised including the daughter of Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

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Rokotunidau is facing charges of attempted murder, serious assault, going equipped, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and refusing to provide fingerprints and photographs.

Police allege illicit drugs were also seized following the incident.

A bench warrant remains in place for his arrest.

Rokotunidau has not been located by police and remains at large as the case continues.

The State asked the court to call Rokotunidau’s two sureties to find out if they knew where he was.

Rokotunidau was driving the vehicle that crashed through a police roadblock in Laqere in May this year.

Justice Tuiqereqere ordered the two sureties to appear in court on August 24.