Nasinu focus on finishing ahead of BOG

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

With their place in the upcoming Battle of the Giants already secured, Nasinu FC will use the next two weeks to work on areas that need improvement.

Head coach Abunesh Kapoor says their final league clash will be crucial as the team prepares for the BOG.

Looking back at Sunday’s game against Suva FC, coach Abunesh Kapoor says there is still much work needed on their finishing, which has been a downfall for them this season.

While other teams sign senior and renowned players for major tournaments like the BOG, Kapoor is focused on developing his young players.

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“We came with a game plan, and we got the equaliser. We couldn’t control our positioning, and we rushed. So basically our finishing is something we need to work on. So we will go back and have a look at this.”

The BOG will be held at the 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba next month.