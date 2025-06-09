Nadi rents put pressure on families

Finding affordable housing in Nadi is becoming increasingly difficult, with rising rents putting pressure on workers and families.

Nadi resident Kiti Niumataiwalu Ravula says low-income workers in hotels, resorts and other businesses are struggling to find affordable homes.

She says many workers move to Nadi for employment but are forced to share accommodation because they cannot afford to rent alone.

“We used to pay for a three-bedroom house. That was way back then. I don’t know about now, for a three-bedroom house, I would say the cheapest is $1,800.”

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She says a family member, a single mother of four, now pays 800 dollars for a one-bedroom flat after her rent increased from 300 dollars.

Ravula says rising rent, food and fuel costs are putting further pressure on families, with some considering moving back to their villages.

Meanwhile, Nadi’s growing tourism, hospitality and commercial sectors continue to attract workers from across the country, increasing demand for rental homes.

A Nadi realtor says the limited supply of rental properties is allowing landlords to charge higher prices.

“There is a demand. There is a lot of demand, but there are fewer houses to rent. That’s why the landowners are putting it up high. Because they know that someone will take it. He says landowners can charge higher rents because they know people are willing to pay.”

The realtor says the situation is putting pressure on low-income earners who move to Nadi for employment.

He says rental prices are particularly high in areas such as Martintar and Namaka, compared to some areas further from Nadi town.

The realtor says the Government and FCCC are looking at ways to address the issue, including the possibility of setting a threshold for rental prices.